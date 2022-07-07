JUST IN: Zelensky expresses sadness at Boris Johnsons departure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called Boris Johnson by telephone to express his sadness over the British leaders resignation as Conservative leader and impending departure as prime minister, Kyiv said. We all welcome this news with sadness. Not only me, but also all of Ukrainian society which sympathises with you a lot, the presidency Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
