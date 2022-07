Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria Thursday flagged off the free distribution of the Cocoa GAP Handbook in Abia State. Speaking during the event, the CFAN National President, Comrade Adeola Adegoke, said the farmers focus was to increase Nigerian cocoa productivity and production. Other targets, he said, were quality assurance, child labour eradication, and fighting deforestation Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper