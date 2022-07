Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, on Thursday, ordered the Bus Rapid Transit vehicle driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, who allegedly raped and murdered 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, to get a lawyer. Sonaike made the order following the absence of the defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora. The judge Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper