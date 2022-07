The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, extended the condolences of the Nigerian Government to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to the Government and people of Japan in the wake of his gruesome assassination. Abe, 67, died after being shot during a speech in Nara, Japan, on Friday. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper