The Nigerian Correctional Service on Friday released the names and images of inmates with cases of terrorism who escaped from the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory. The inmates had escaped the correctional centre on Tuesday night after members of the Islamic for West Africa Province attacked the facility. According to the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Kuje: Correction Service releases names, images of Boko Haram escapees