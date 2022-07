The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in the 2019 election in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of next years election. Akinlade, who was former governor Ibikunle Amosuns anointed candidate in the 2019 governorship election, resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress last week. Akinlade, a former Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper