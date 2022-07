The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; and the Minority Caucus have rejoiced with the Muslims on the occasion of this years Eid-el-Kabir celebration, calling for prayers, unity and patriotism. Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, noted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper