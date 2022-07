The British government on Friday announced a new head for the countrys biggest police force, ordering him to rebuild public trust after a spate of scandals. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Mark Rowley had been appointed as the next commissioner of Londons Metropolitan Police. Patel called Rowley, a former head of the Mets counter-terrorism unit, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

