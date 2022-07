The All Progressives Grand Alliance has felicitated with Muslims in the country on this years Eid-el-Kabir festival. Muslims all over the country have been urged to live up to the tenets of the Eid-el-Kabir by showing restraint in the face of persecution, suffering and chastisement. In a Sallah message signed and issued to newsmen on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information