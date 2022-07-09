Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari, Tinubu, Atiku task Nigerians on sacrifice





As Muslims celebrate Eid-el Kabir, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) arrived in Daura, Katsina State to celebrate the Sallah holiday. Meanwhile, the President; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other Federal Government dignitaries have congratulated Nigerians on the Sallah celebrations. In a similar vein, presidential candidates Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper