The Chief Imam of Umuahia Central Mosque, Mallam Aminu Lawan, have appealed to gunmen to stop the incessant kidnappings in the country and allow Nigerians, particularly, Abians have a breathing space. The cleric made the appeal in his Sallah message in Umuahia on the occasion of 2022 Eid-El-Kabir celebration, and pleaded with God to recall Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper