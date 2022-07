A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was murdered by suspected kidnappers two weeks ago, have been buried on Friday with clerics at the event decrying the worsening spate of insecurity in the country. At the funeral mass and interment held for the clergy at the Priests Cemetery, Immaculate Conception Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode in the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper