A former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday accused the state government of auctioning his private vehicles, those belonging to his aides and Rochas Foundation Colleges. Okorocha, in a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, on his behalf by his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, accused the governor Hope Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper