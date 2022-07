Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has advised the general public to disregard a video going viral on social media purporting that Governor Oyetola was attacked in Osogbo during Eid prayers. He said the video in circulation was that of an incident during the 2020 nationwide #EndSARS protest. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information