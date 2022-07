The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has decided on his choice of running mate. A highly-competent source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation who requested anonymity confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja. The source said Tinubu would make the name of the candidate public this week. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

