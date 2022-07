cause unknown, we suspect no oneAide A section of the Ileogbo, Osun State, the residence of the Accord Party candidate for Osun July 16 governorship election, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has been razed down by the fire. An aide to the Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Stephen Owolabi, who confirmed the incident during a chat Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper