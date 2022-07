There was panic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday, after gunmen stormed First Baptist Church situated on Wetheral Road, and abducted one of the women leaders, Biola Abeoye. The victim is the wife of the General Manager of the Owerri Zoological Garden at Nekede. One of the officials of the church, who does Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper