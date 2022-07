The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth $13.8 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Tuesday. For the moment, we have frozen coming from oligarchs and other entities 13.8 billion euros ($13.8 billion), so its quite huge, Reynders told reporters in Prague. But I Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

