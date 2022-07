*Says its impossible, cant work The decision of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to take a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate are part of dangerous signals that would further worsen the sharp division in the country, especially on religious lines, Ijaw leader and Convener, Pan Niger Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper