Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, members of the Central Working Committee, the National Campaign Council, and governors of the All Progressives Congress are expected to attend the grand finale of the reelection campaign rally for the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to be held on Tuesday in Osogbo. Also expected at the rally are party chieftains Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper