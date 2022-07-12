We wont support Muslim-Muslim ticket Northern APC group

A coalition of Christians of Northern Extraction in the All Progressive Congress has warned that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 general election will have serious and grave consequences. The organisation, which comprised Christian politicians in the 19 northern states within the APC, said they would not go against their conscience Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

