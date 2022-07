Few hours after the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, reshuffled his cabinet, one of the redeployed commissioners, Yetunde Adeyanju, tendered her resignation letter. In the cabinet reshuffle done on Wednesday, Adeyanju was redeployed from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. In resignation letter, addressed to the governor, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper