Traders at the various markets in Anambra State, particularly Eke Awka market in Awka South Local Government Area are lamenting the new tax regime of the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. The traders are wondering about the rationale behind being forced to pay multiple taxes and levies on a daily basis. It was gathered that shop Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information