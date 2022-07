Englands Justin Rose withdrew from the 150th British Open just ahead of his scheduled tee-time in Thursdays first round, organisers announced. The world number 50 pulled out due to a back injury, the R&A said in a brief statement, adding that he would be replaced by Rikuya Hoshino of Japan. Hoshino took Roses place in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

