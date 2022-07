The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced the selection of Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election. This is confirmed in a statement on Thursday titled, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso picks Bishop Idahosa as running mate by Muyiwa Fatosa, media aide to Kwankwaso. The Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information