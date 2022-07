A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun as the All Progressives Congress candidate, in Saturdays Governorship Election holding in the state. Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, declared that the suit filed by a chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, against Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper