The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday charged voters in Osun State to vote for the partys governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, and monitor their votes on Saturday. Atiku spoke at a mega rally organised by the party in Osogbo and attended by numerous personalities that include; PDP National Chairman, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper