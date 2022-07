The Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Board has announced the death of a lecturer at the state university, Dr Abdulrahaman Gona, on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. Gona, a lecturer in the department of Islamic Studies, was one of the recently constituted board members by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya to airlift pilgrims to the holy land. Announcing the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information