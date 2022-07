Nigerias inflation rate in the month of June 2022 increased to 18.60 percent on a year-on-year basis. The National Bureau of Statistics disclosed in its Consumer Price Index June 2022 report. The recorded increase in June is 0.84 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2021, which is 17.75 percent. This means Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

