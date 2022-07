A Nigerian cleric in the Philippines, Rev. Tony Marioghae, on Thursday faulted the decision of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to pick a Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 election, describing it as foolish and a slap on Christians of Northern extraction. He also warned Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper