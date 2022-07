The Osun Progressives, a faction of the All Progressives Congress loyal to the Minister of Interior Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, has broken silence on the Osun State Governorship election holding Saturday. The TOPs position was contained in a post shared by a former commissioner in the state, Sikiru Ayedun, on Friday. The group reiterated that it Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper