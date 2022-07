On June 28, 2022, a Shariah Court in Ningi, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State convicted and sentenced three men Mallam Haruna (70 years old), Abdullahi Abubakar Beti (30 years old) and Kamilu Yau (20 years old)to death by stoning for homosexuality. The Shariah judge, Munkailu Sabo-Ningi, said the men violated Section Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper