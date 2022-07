Gunmen, on Saturday morning, kidnapped a ranking official of the Niger Delta Development Commission. The victim, Kingsley Okorafor, was abducted at his home town at Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo state. The abduction, our correspondent learnt, had unsettled the villagers, as the people now live in a state Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper