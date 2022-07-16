Kuje invasion: Military commences investigation, summons soldiers

Military authorities have commenced investigation into the alleged negligence of its personnel during the attack on the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Saturday PUNCH had learnt. Members of the Islamic States of West African Province had attacked the custodial centre on July 6, leading to the death of three terrorists, an Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

