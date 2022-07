Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday, sentenced one Chukwuemeka Ekwunife to 60 years over N184,098,000 fraud. Ekwunife, alongside his company, Structured Energy Limited, was found guilty on counts one to six and sentenced to 10 years on each count. According to a statement posted on the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper