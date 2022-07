The Nigeria Police Force on Friday displayed a show of force at the state headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022. The PUNCH had reported that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, had revealed that about 21,000 operatives would be deployed for the election. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper