The Katsina Police Command on Friday said its men arrested one of the escapees from the recent Kuje prison jailbreak. According to the police, the 33-year-old escapee, Kamal Abubakar, was re-arrested on Thursday evening in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina state, during a raid on suspected criminal hideouts in the council. Some quantities of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

