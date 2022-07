The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has written the state House of Assembly seeking approval for N100 billion loan. According to the governors letter to the state lawmakers dated July 5, 2022, the loan facility will be for the construction and refurbishment of key infrastructure in the state. Soludos letter was read at the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information