The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday disclosed that he was unaware a winner has emerged in the aftermath of Saturdays governorship election in Osun State. Adamus statement is coming in the wake of the partys candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetolas loss to the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information