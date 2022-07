The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,Atiku Abubakar, has described the Osun State governorship election victory of the party as a light that has come to the state. Atiku congratulated especially the people of Osun State for proving that power actually belongs to the people. The former vice-president also congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke for Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information