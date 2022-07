Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has given a reason for the deletion of a social media post on the ministers handle. The PUNCH had reported the minister shared a post on social media after the defeat of Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the just-concluded Osun State Governorship Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper