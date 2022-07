The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has frowned against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressive Congress. The State chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva, stated this on Sunday during the interdenominational Church service held at NKST Church Lortyer located along Gboko road, Makurdi to round off the seven days fast Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information