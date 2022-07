A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Federal Government to return five houses and foreign currencies in bank accounts belonging to a Nigerien businessman, Hima Aboubakar, which were wrongly seized. Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order in a ruling in which he reversed an earlier order issued on June 13, 2020, in favour Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

