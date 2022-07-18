WHO reacts as Ghana confirms Marburg virus cases

Ghana has announced its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease, after a World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre laboratory confirmed earlier results. The Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal received samples from each of the two patients from the southern Ashanti region of Ghana both deceased and unrelated who showed symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

