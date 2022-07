Gunmen have allegedly abducted no fewer than 15 residents of Mgbuji Eha-Amufu Community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State on Monday. The victims were reported kidnapped at about 7am along Mgbuji-Agu road within Mgbuji town while they were going to their farms. Although the State Police Command could not confirm the incident, it Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information