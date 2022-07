The All Progressives Congress, Kogi State chapter, has tasked supporters to look beyond religious and ethnic considerations in electing the partys flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. Tinubu has presented Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election. The Chairman, Kogi state chapter of the APC, Abdullahi Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper