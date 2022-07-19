Probe security challenges in Nigeria, group urges FG

By
Headliners
-
2



The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre has called on the Federal Government to investigate the security challenges bedeviling the country. In a statement made available to The PUNCH on Tuesday, CISLAC Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated that the need to investigate became necessary following the recent attack on the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR