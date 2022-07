The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 9, Orhionmwon Local Government of Edo State, Mr Godwin Aigbogun, has escaped from his abductors den. The kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, were said to have demanded N5 million ransom from his family after Aigbogun was abducted on his way back to his village from Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper