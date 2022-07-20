Confusion as pastors, bishops attend Shettimas unveiling





Journalists assigned to cover the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, watched in amusement as pastors and Bishops from different Christian denominations showed up at the venue. Their presence seemed to cause a stir as Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information