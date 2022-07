A Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday upheld the judgement of the lower court which affirmed Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for last Saturdays governorship election. Dotun Babayemi, a PDP chieftain, had contested the partys governorship primaries at the High Court Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper